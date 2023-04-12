AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

