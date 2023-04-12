AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.
AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
