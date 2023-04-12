Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 291,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 246,868 shares.The stock last traded at $53.22 and had previously closed at $53.33.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after acquiring an additional 839,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.