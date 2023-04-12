Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.74

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 27684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
