Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.74

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 27684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $644,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

