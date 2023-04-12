B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:RILYN)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.