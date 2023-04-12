B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

