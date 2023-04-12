BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.59

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 70943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAESY shares. UBS Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,050 ($13.00) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.

BAE Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,383,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.