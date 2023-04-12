BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.59

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 70943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on BAESY shares. UBS Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,050 ($13.00) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.
BAE Systems Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

