Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 88.17 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £618.57 million, a PE ratio of 348.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.54).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

