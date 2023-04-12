Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $339.71 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Balancer has a total market cap of $339.71 million and $7.62 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $6.95 or 0.00023172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,480,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,853,621 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

