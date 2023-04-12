Balentine LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 461,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

