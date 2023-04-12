Balentine LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after buying an additional 608,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,321,000 after buying an additional 564,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.15.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

