Balentine LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 157,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 631,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,537. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

