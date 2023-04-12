Balentine LLC Purchases 134,826 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 581.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,826 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.06. 294,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,759. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.07.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.