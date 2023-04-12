Balentine LLC Sells 15,171 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.90. The stock had a trading volume of 423,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,089. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.32.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

