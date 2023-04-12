Balentine LLC Sells 163,505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,505 shares during the period. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 157,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,337. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

