Balentine LLC Sells 533 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.99. 602,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day moving average of $301.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

