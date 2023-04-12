BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.80

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 481505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.84%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

