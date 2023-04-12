BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.80

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 481505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 7.3 %
The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.