Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

