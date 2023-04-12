Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.