Bell Bank Acquires Shares of 12,265 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. 1,392,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

