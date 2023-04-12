Bell Bank Has $1.71 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 135,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $299.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.57. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

