Bell Bank Has $9.27 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.1% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

