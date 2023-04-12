Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bell Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 654,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

