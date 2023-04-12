Bell Bank Sells 10,883 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank owned 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,424,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after acquiring an additional 129,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,603. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

