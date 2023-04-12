Bell Bank Sells 12,493 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 291,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

