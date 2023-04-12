Bell Bank Sells 440 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rollins Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 568,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,738. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.