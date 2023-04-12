Bell Bank Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises approximately 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 6,321,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,501,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

