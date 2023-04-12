Benchmark Lowers TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target to $22.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 0.4 %

TGNA stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $5,104,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 79,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 382,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.