Bend DAO One Day Volume Reaches $961,840.73 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $127.38 million and $961,840.73 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

