Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0924

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $62.56 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

