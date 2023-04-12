Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.20

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $150.20 and traded as high as $169.98. Biglari shares last traded at $166.18, with a volume of 867 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Biglari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Biglari Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Barclays PLC grew its position in Biglari by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Further Reading

