Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $17.48 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. 2,062,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

