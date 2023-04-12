Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $996.20 Million Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $996,204,000. Agree Realty makes up approximately 1.2% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. 240,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

