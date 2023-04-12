Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $315.36. 327,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average is $293.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

