BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 65,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 319,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Specifically, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $75,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,574 shares of company stock worth $1,776,255. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

The company has a market capitalization of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.