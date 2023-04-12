BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $18.04. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 89,995 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $494.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,569 shares of company stock worth $3,231,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

