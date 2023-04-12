Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $583.45 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,161.69 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $583.45 billion and approximately $19.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00425657 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00118606 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00028115 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,344,162 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
