Bitcoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $114.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $128.39 or 0.00425657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,161.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00118606 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00028115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,362,606 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

