Bitcoin Private Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $90.02 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00035213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars.

