BitShares Market Cap Reaches $34.16 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $981,251.62 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004292 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,913,666 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

