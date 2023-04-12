Bitsubishi (BITSU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.02 Billion

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsubishi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsubishi using one of the exchanges listed above.

