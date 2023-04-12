BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

