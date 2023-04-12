BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
