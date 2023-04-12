BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

