BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BTZ opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.