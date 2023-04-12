BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

