BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DSU opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.