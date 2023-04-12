BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DSU opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

