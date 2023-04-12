BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

