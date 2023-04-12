BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust comprises 14.5% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

