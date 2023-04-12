BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BIT opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $16.75.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
