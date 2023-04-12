BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIT opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.