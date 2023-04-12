BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

MHD opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 55.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

