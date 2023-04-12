BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MQT opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

