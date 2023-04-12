Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 90,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 72,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.