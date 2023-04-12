Brokerages Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target at $492.50

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

CHYHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

CHYHY stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $20.32.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

